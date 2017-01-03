Tuesday Jan 3, 2017
DIDSBURY/CARSTAIRS/CREMONA Municipal elected officials in the area have outlined some of their proposed plans for 2017.
DIDSBURY/CARSTAIRS/CREMONA Municipal elected officials in the area have outlined some of their proposed plans for 2017.
At work recently, the staff was discussing the difficulties of learning how to skate, a novelty for some. I thought back to my own early endeavours.
My maternal grandparents were a part of the Mennonite belief, plain-living, plain-talking, hard-working. My mom grew up with that example and met my dad during a larger church community event. We too learned to follow the tradition and…
Olds College will play host to the FutureFarm Canada Expo 2017 in July, with organizers hoping the first-time event will become an annual gathering to highlight the many sides to agriculture, say officials.
Man killed during homicide investigation
Sunday Jan 8, 2017
A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.
One dead in shooting, one at large after RCMP serve arrest…
Sunday Jan 8, 2017
Vader lawyer asks for time served
Saturday Jan 7, 2017
Take a bite out of the Big Taste
Canmore in hunt for Russia's lost world cup races
Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.
Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire
Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) one …
Boy with cystic fibrosis meets the team that played in his…
Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …
Cochrane restaurants get recognition
New year, new foods to try?
Carbon tax results divides politicians
Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.
Vader sentencing hearing continues
Wednesday Jan 4, 2017
Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.
DIDSBURY A local man is lamenting the fact that his view of the Didsbury Golf …
Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper says he will be watching Aurora Cannabiss expansion of its Cremona-area marijuana production facility to ensure that resident concerns are considered and addressed going forward.
The Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties (AAMDC) will be…
A HISTORY-CHANGING BIRTH
Winter driving requires special care and attention on the part of all drivers, as well as proper upkeep of vehicles, according to the Olds Rural Crime Watch Association, which provided the following tips and suggestions:
The first clue that the recent three-hour carbon tax rally in Calgary was a farce was when stern-faced security guards evicted the Raging Grannies from the antiseptic halls of the Westin Hotel.
DIDSBURY Authorities are warning residents to be very cautious around moose and other wildlife.
CARSTAIRS At its regular meeting on Dec. 12, council approved the 2016 operating budget as the 2017 interim budget.
Tuesday Nov 29, 2016
DIDSBURY The Mountainview Colts missed out on a golden opportunity to gain…
Tuesday Nov 8, 2016
DIDSBURY It was a win and a loss for the Mountainview Colts in their home and …
11/15/16
07/28/16
06/28/16
08/20/15
Didsbury Dog Sled Derby goes Jan. 7-8
January 3, 2017
January 3, 2017
January 3, 2017
Poll Results:
Would an increase in interest rates be bad news for you?
|Yes
|60%
|No
|40%
|Undecided
|0%