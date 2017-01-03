  • Uncertainty continues around Bill 6, says MLA



    More than a year after the passage of Bill 6  the Enhanced Protection for Farm and Ranch Workers Act  much uncertainty remains around the controversial legislation, says Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills MLA Nathan Cooper.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Didsbury derby this weekend

The first-ever Didsbury Dog Sled Derby takes place outside Didsbury this weekend, with races getting underway at 9 a.m. both days at the…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Didsbury Dog Sled Derby goes Jan. 7-8

The first-ever Didsbury Dog Sled Derby promises to be great fun for competitors and spectators alike, say officials.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Mayors look ahead to 2017

DIDSBURY/CARSTAIRS/CREMONA  Municipal elected officials in the area have outlined some of their proposed plans for 2017.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Fondly remembering winter pursuits

At work recently, the staff was discussing the difficulties of learning how to skate, a novelty for some. I thought back to my own early endeavours.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Duterte's drug war magnifies devastation

Many thousands of Filipinos have in recent months been ruthlessly shot dead in cold blood after the countrys president Rodrigo Duterte decided to call open season on anyone suspected of pushing or using drugs.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

New year will be busy for county

The new year is shaping up to be a very busy time for Mountain View County (MVC), with the municipality dealing with everything from…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Good memories from holiday season

My maternal grandparents were a part of the Mennonite belief, plain-living, plain-talking, hard-working. My mom grew up with that example and met my dad during a larger church community event. We too learned to follow the tradition and…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

College will host agriculture expo in July

Olds College will play host to the FutureFarm Canada Expo 2017 in July, with organizers hoping the first-time event will become an annual gathering to highlight the many sides to agriculture, say officials.

    Man killed during homicide investigation

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.

    One dead in shooting, one at large after RCMP serve arrest…

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    A man was shot and killed as the RCMP investigated a homicide on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation near Morley, Saturday (Jan. 7), while another man is wanted by …

    Vader lawyer asks for time served

    Saturday Jan 7, 2017

    The Travis Vader case will finally be over Jan. 25 when Justice Denny Thomas announces his sentencing decision.

    Take a bite out of the Big Taste

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Banff's Big Taste returns in January and the annual culinary event is bigger and even tastier than ever.

  • Canmore in hunt for Russia's lost world cup races

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.

    Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) ­ one …

    Boy with cystic fibrosis meets the team that played in his…

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week  all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …

    Cochrane restaurants get recognition

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    New year, new foods to try?

  • Carbon tax results divides politicians

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.

    Vader sentencing hearing continues

    Wednesday Jan 4, 2017

    Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Owner concerned about outhouse location

DIDSBURY  A local man is lamenting the fact that his view of the Didsbury Golf …

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Aurora and county need to listen to residents, says MLA

Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper says he will be watching Aurora Cannabiss expansion of its Cremona-area marijuana production facility to ensure that resident concerns are considered and addressed going forward.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Association will be examining carbon tax

The Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties (AAMDC) will be…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Christmas messages from local churches

A HISTORY-CHANGING BIRTH

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Winter means road safety a must

Winter driving requires special care and attention on the part of all drivers, as well as proper upkeep of vehicles, according to the Olds Rural Crime Watch Association, which provided the following tips and suggestions:

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

The farcical rally

The first clue that the recent three-hour carbon tax rally in Calgary was a farce was when stern-faced security guards evicted the Raging Grannies from the antiseptic halls of the Westin Hotel.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Avoid moose if possible

DIDSBURY  Authorities are warning residents to be very cautious around moose and other wildlife.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Operating budget passes

CARSTAIRS  At its regular meeting on Dec. 12, council approved the 2016 operating budget as the 2017 interim budget.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Colts take over top spot

DIDSBURY  Two big weekend wins at home and one on the road midweek have catapulted the Mountainview Colts into first place in the Heritage Leagues Northern Division.

Monday Nov 21, 2016

Another weekend split for Colts

DIDSBURY  The Mountainview Colts missed out on a golden opportunity to gain…

Tuesday Nov 8, 2016

Dragons tame Kodiaks in volleyball action

DIDSBURY/CARSTAIRS  The Didsbury High (DHS) Dragons won in straight sets over Hugh Sutherland in junior varsity volleyball semifinal…

Tuesday Nov 1, 2016

Colts split with league-leading Cochrane

DIDSBURY  It was a win and a loss for the Mountainview Colts in their home and …

