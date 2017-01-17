Tuesday Jan 17, 2017
DIDSBURY Didsbury could use a town-owned dog park, local canine owners say.
DIDSBURY Didsbury could use a town-owned dog park, local canine owners say.
On his fourth day in office, President Donald Trump issued a presidential permit allowing the Keystone XL pipeline to cross the Canada-United States border.
Years ago my husband found us a tiny rental property squeezed between a long-established church and an older, down-at-the-heels three-floor walk-up. The area was quickly being taken over by small businesses and large apartment complexes.…
CARSTAIRS At the regular meeting on Jan. 23, council carried first reading on a bylaw (1045) that would re-designate a parcel of land in the south central part of town.
Shannon Kleibrink was crowned the Queen of Hearts at the 2017 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties.
Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …
No simple answer to bear deaths on rails
After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …
Social media post leads to suspect
It all started with a Facebook post.
Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports
The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.
New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language
A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …
Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.
Perhaps it doesnt matter who leads Albertas minor parties to anyone except the partisan devotees of the persuasions that make up the membership.
DIDSBURY Construction of the $500,000 heliport upgrade at the Didsbury Hospital has been completed although Alberta Health Services (AHS) is still awaiting certification from Transport Canada.
The Mountain View County agricultural service board has come out in support of three resolutions set to come before the 72nd annual provincial agricultural service board conference.
DIDSBURY A provincial group that helps attract doctors to the rural areas of Alberta is expanding.
DIDSBURY At the regular meeting on Jan. 10, council defeated a land use bylaw amendment (Bylaw 2017-01) for property at 3001 23rd St. in Didsbury.
Area MLA Jason Nixon hopes that a new ministerial panel formed to examine the provinces child intervention system and make recommendations for improvements will lead to a better overall care for children and their families.
Mountain View Countys northern pocket gopher control program is now open to youths only.
Come over and play some Cards Against Humanity, someone asked me the other day. Well OK, I dont know many people in town, so why not? Im usually for humanity, but Im up for anything.
DIDSBURY The Mountainview Colts missed out on a golden opportunity to gain…
List brings together resources
Working relationship with new minister vital
Water well cross-connection bylaw defeated
