  • Bridge project sees girders erected



    The contractor conducting the bridge upgrade over the Dog Pound Creek on Highway 27 between Sundre and Olds has completed a big step in the process, installing massive steel girders over the new section over the past few weeks, officials said....

  • Committee updated on CAEP activities



    The Mountain View County policies and priorities committee has been given an update on the work of the multi-stakeholder Central Alberta Economic Partnership (CAEP).

  • Local surprised to see birth father at doorstep



    DIDSBURY  After searching for years for her birth father, a local woman got the surprise of her life when he showed up on her doorstep just before Christmas.

Top Stories

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Political leadership for Albertas minor parties

Perhaps it doesnt matter who leads Albertas minor parties to anyone except the partisan devotees of the persuasions that make up the membership.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Helipad complete but needs modifications

DIDSBURY  Construction of the $500,000 heliport upgrade at the Didsbury Hospital has been completed although Alberta Health Services (AHS) is still awaiting certification from Transport Canada.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Agricultural service board supports resolutions

The Mountain View County agricultural service board has come out in support of three resolutions set to come before the 72nd annual provincial agricultural service board conference.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Rural physician group expands

DIDSBURY  A provincial group that helps attract doctors to the rural areas of Alberta is expanding.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Council turns down re-designation

DIDSBURY  At the regular meeting on Jan. 10, council defeated a land use bylaw amendment (Bylaw 2017-01) for property at 3001 23rd St. in Didsbury.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

MLA has high hopes for panel

Area MLA Jason Nixon hopes that a new ministerial panel formed to examine the provinces child intervention system and make recommendations for improvements will lead to a better overall care for children and their families.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Pocket gopher program now for youth only

Mountain View Countys northern pocket gopher control program is now open to youths only.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Humanity's last hope

Come over and play some Cards Against Humanity, someone asked me the other day. Well OK, I dont know many people in town, so why not? Im usually for humanity, but Im up for anything.

    Saturday Jan 28, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …

    No simple answer to bear deaths on rails

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …

    Social media post leads to suspect

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    It all started with a Facebook post.

    Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …

    'We need more' RVS

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.

    Vader sentenced to life in prison

    Wednesday Jan 25, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    In an intense moment of relief to the family, an Alberta justice sentenced Travis Vader to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years for killing …

Community News

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Carbon tax impacts hard to gauge, say officials

Three weeks into the provinces new carbon levy program, municipalities in the district are still trying to gauge the impacts on their respective operations, say officials.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Concussion protocol aims to protect students

A new student concussion protocol for the entire Chinooks Edge School Division is nearing completion and should be in place soon, according to Shawn Russell, associate superintendent of corporate services.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Council will consider CFO request

A group of area residents in Mountain View County Division 7 northeast of Olds has made a formal request that the municipality remove the confined feeding operation (CFO) designation under the municipal development plan (MDP) on 16…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Direct costs of carbon tax are just the beginning

There are few things more frustrating than hidden costs. You know what Im talking about: airline baggage surcharges, banking fees, or basically anything that appears in fine print on your cell phone bill.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Electoral boundaries commission starts review

The Alberta electoral boundaries commission will begin public hearings this week as part of its examination of the 87 ridings in the province.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

It wasnt done to protect wildlife

Whoopee, Ive got my free national parks pass.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Project budget approved totalling $25.9 million

Mountain View County council has approved the 2017 projects budget totalling $25.9 million.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Speedway studies need more time

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNTY  The vote on the Rocky Mountain Motorsports speedway project is still some time away as council was told by planners at its regular meeting on Jan. 11 that a couple of necessary studies have not yet been completed.

Sports

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Local Sports

Colts take over top spot

DIDSBURY  Two big weekend wins at home and one on the road midweek have catapulted the Mountainview Colts into first place in the Heritage Leagues Northern Division.

Monday Nov 21, 2016

Local Sports

Another weekend split for Colts

DIDSBURY  The Mountainview Colts missed out on a golden opportunity to gain…

Tuesday Nov 8, 2016

Local Sports

Dragons tame Kodiaks in volleyball action

Dragons tame Kodiaks in volleyball action

DIDSBURY/CARSTAIRS  The Didsbury High (DHS) Dragons won in straight sets over Hugh Sutherland in junior varsity volleyball semifinal…

Tuesday Nov 1, 2016

Local Sports

Colts split with league-leading Cochrane

DIDSBURY  It was a win and a loss for the Mountainview Colts in their home and …

