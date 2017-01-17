  • Working relationship with new minister vital



    Alberta municipalities are hoping to develop a good working relationship with the new minister of Municipal Affairs in short order in able to deal effectively with many challenges facing rural communities, says Al Kemmere....

  • List brings together resources



    CARSTAIRS/CREMONA/DIDSBURY  A new resource, Access to Food, is available for residents in Didsbury, Carstairs, Cremona and Water Valley who may have difficulty accessing food.

  • Information sharing a big part of conference



    The annual Ranching Opportunities conference at Olds College on Feb. 9 will include an information session on being prepared for livestock emergencies.

  • Boundary adjustment would be helpful, says reeve



    Adjusting the existing provincial boundaries to bring the entire county into one constituency would have several benefits, Mountain View County reeve Bruce Beattie has told the Alberta electoral boundaries commission.

  • Bridge project sees girders erected



    The contractor conducting the bridge upgrade over the Dog Pound Creek on Highway 27 between Sundre and Olds has completed a big step in the process, installing massive steel girders over the new section over the past few weeks, officials said....

  • Committee updated on CAEP activities



    The Mountain View County policies and priorities committee has been given an update on the work of the multi-stakeholder Central Alberta Economic Partnership (CAEP).

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local surprised to see birth father at doorstep

DIDSBURY  After searching for years for her birth father, a local woman got the surprise of her life when he showed up on her doorstep…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

Just fire me a text

DIDSBURY  Ive never been shy to jump onto new technologies and devices. Sometimes being an early adopter isnt the best idea. It can be darned expensive to get a first run iPhone or Playstation 4. Besides, the expensive early models often have bugs that take some time to fix. Other risks with being an early adopter is that perhaps …

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

New dog park years away

DIDSBURY  Didsbury could use a town-owned dog park, local canine owners say.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

The inauguration of uncertainty

On his fourth day in office, President Donald Trump issued a presidential permit allowing the Keystone XL pipeline to cross the Canada-United States border.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

Water well cross-connection bylaw defeated

DIDSBURY  A bylaw that would have forced Didsbury residents with access to the town water system to decommission their water wells and use town water was defeated by council in the regular meeting on Jan. 24.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

XL Keystone questions remain

U.S. president Donald Trumps recent executive order to move forward with the TransCanada Keystone XL pipeline is good news for Central Alberta, says area MLA Jason Nixon.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

Remembering the house on 14th Avenue

Years ago my husband found us a tiny rental property squeezed between a long-established church and an older, down-at-the-heels three-floor walk-up. The area was quickly being taken over by small businesses and large apartment complexes.…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

First reading for 10th Avenue land re-designation

CARSTAIRS  At the regular meeting on Jan. 23, council carried first reading on a bylaw (1045) that would re-designate a parcel of land in the south central part of town.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Political leadership for Albertas minor parties

Perhaps it doesnt matter who leads Albertas minor parties to anyone except the partisan devotees of the persuasions that make up the membership.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Helipad complete but needs modifications

DIDSBURY  Construction of the $500,000 heliport upgrade at the Didsbury Hospital has been completed although Alberta Health Services (AHS) is still awaiting certification from Transport Canada.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Agricultural service board supports resolutions

The Mountain View County agricultural service board has come out in support of three resolutions set to come before the 72nd annual provincial agricultural service board conference.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Rural physician group expands

DIDSBURY  A provincial group that helps attract doctors to the rural areas of Alberta is expanding.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Council turns down re-designation

DIDSBURY  At the regular meeting on Jan. 10, council defeated a land use bylaw amendment (Bylaw 2017-01) for property at 3001 23rd St. in Didsbury.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

MLA has high hopes for panel

Area MLA Jason Nixon hopes that a new ministerial panel formed to examine the provinces child intervention system and make recommendations for improvements will lead to a better overall care for children and their families.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Pocket gopher program now for youth only

Mountain View Countys northern pocket gopher control program is now open to youths only.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Humanity's last hope

Come over and play some Cards Against Humanity, someone asked me the other day. Well OK, I dont know many people in town, so why not? Im usually for humanity, but Im up for anything.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Local Sports

Colts take over top spot

DIDSBURY  Two big weekend wins at home and one on the road midweek have catapulted the Mountainview Colts into first place in the Heritage Leagues Northern Division.

Monday Nov 21, 2016

Local Sports

Another weekend split for Colts

DIDSBURY  The Mountainview Colts missed out on a golden opportunity to gain…

Tuesday Nov 8, 2016

Local Sports

Dragons tame Kodiaks in volleyball action

Dragons tame Kodiaks in volleyball action

DIDSBURY/CARSTAIRS  The Didsbury High (DHS) Dragons won in straight sets over Hugh Sutherland in junior varsity volleyball semifinal…

